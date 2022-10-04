Erweiterte Funktionen



USD Top Plus Zertifikat auf M. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.10.2022 - DE000HVB73S3




04.10.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB73S3 TOP PLUS ZERT. 06.10.25 MSF WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.10.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB73S3 TOP PLUS ZERT. 06.10.25 MSF WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.10.2022: WARUN_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 $ 1.010 $ -   $ 0,00% 02.10./21:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB73S3 HVB73S 1.010 $ -   $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 $ 0,00%  30.09.22
