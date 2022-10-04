Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Plus Zertifikat auf Merced. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.10.2022 - DE000HVB73Q7
04.10.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB73Q7 TOP PLUS ZERT. 06.10.25 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.10.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB73Q7 TOP PLUS ZERT. 06.10.25 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.10.2022: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010
|1.010
|-
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB73Q7
|HVB73Q
|1.010
|1.010
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|30.09.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010
|0,00%
|30.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.