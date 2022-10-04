Das Instrument DE000HVB71L2 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(25)DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.10.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB71L2 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(25)DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.10.2022: WARUN_02