Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.10.2022 - DE000HVB71L2
04.10.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB71L2 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(25)DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.10.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB71L2 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(25)DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.10.2022: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25
|101,25
|-
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB71L2
|HVB71L
|101,25
|101,25
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|30.09.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25
|0,00%
|30.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.