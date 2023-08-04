Das Instrument DE000PD99NV8 MEM.EXPRESS Z06.11.28 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.08.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99NV8 MEM.EXPRESS Z06.11.28 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.08.2023: WARBN_06