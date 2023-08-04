Erweiterte Funktionen



5Y 3M Memory Express Zertif. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.08.2023 - DE000PD99NV8




03.08.23 23:57
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000PD99NV8 MEM.EXPRESS Z06.11.28 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.08.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99NV8 MEM.EXPRESS Z06.11.28 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.08.2023: WARBN_06



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 03.08./07:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99NV8 PD99NV 1.000 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  28.07.23
