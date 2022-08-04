Erweiterte Funktionen
4Y Memory Express Zertifikat . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.08.2022 - DE000PF99UY2
03.08.22 23:53
Das Instrument DE000PF99UY2 MEM.EXPRESS Z04.08.26 MOH WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.08.2022: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PF99UY2 MEM.EXPRESS Z04.08.26 MOH WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.08.2022: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.08./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99UY2
|PF99UY
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|28.07.22
= Realtime
