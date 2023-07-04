Erweiterte Funktionen



04.07.23 00:03
Das Instrument DE000HVB7Y57 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)MOH WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.07.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7Y57 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)MOH WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.07.2023: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 02.07./21:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7Y57 HVB7Y5 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  30.06.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  30.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

