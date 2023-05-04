Das Instrument DE000VU59J91 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)ASME WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.05.2023: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VU59J91 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)ASME WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.05.2023: WARVO_02_ITM