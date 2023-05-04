Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Volk. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.05.2023 - DE000LB3RJ80
03.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3RJ80 Safe-Anl Cap 23(25.05.29) VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.05.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3RJ80 Safe-Anl Cap 23(25.05.29) VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.05.2023: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3RJ80
|LB3RJ8
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.04.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.