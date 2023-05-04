Erweiterte Funktionen



03.05.23 23:51
Das Instrument DE000LB3QJA4 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.04.2029 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.05.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3QJA4 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.04.2029 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.05.2023: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 03.05./07:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3QJA4 LB3QJA 1.010 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  28.04.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  28.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
