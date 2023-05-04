Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf ASM. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.05.2023 - DE000HVB7RL9
03.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7RL9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)ASME WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.05.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7RL9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)ASME WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.05.2023: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.05./19:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7RL9
|HVB7RL
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.05.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.