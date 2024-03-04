Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.03.2024 - DE000BC0K6C9
03.03.24 22:29
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BC0K6C9 EO-MTN 2024(25) Infineon WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.03.2024: WARBA_02 The instrument DE000BC0K6C9 EO-MTN 2024(25) Infineon WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.03.2024: WARBA_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.03./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BC0K6C9
|BC0K6C
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|26.02.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
