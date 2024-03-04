Das Instrument DE000BC0K6C9 EO-MTN 2024(25) Infineon WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.03.2024: WARBA_02 The instrument DE000BC0K6C9 EO-MTN 2024(25) Infineon WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.03.2024: WARBA_02