Das Instrument DE000BC0K6B1 DL-Medium-Term Notes 2024(27) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.03.2024: WARBA_04 The instrument DE000BC0K6B1 DL-Medium-Term Notes 2024(27) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.03.2024: WARBA_04