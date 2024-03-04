Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Anleihe (II) 24-27 auf Stu. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.03.2024 - DE000BC0K6B1
03.03.24 22:29
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BC0K6B1 DL-Medium-Term Notes 2024(27) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.03.2024: WARBA_04 The instrument DE000BC0K6B1 DL-Medium-Term Notes 2024(27) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.03.2024: WARBA_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,30 $
|98,30 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.03./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BC0K6B1
|BC0K6B
|99,10 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,30 $
|0,00%
|28.02.24
= Realtime
