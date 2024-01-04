Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument DE000HVB8EM3 HVB EXP.PL 04.03.30 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.01.2024: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8EM3 HVB EXP.PL 04.03.30 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.01.2024: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.01./23:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8EM3
|HVB8EM
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|15.12.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|15.12.23
