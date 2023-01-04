Das Instrument DE000HVB7DB0 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.01.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7DB0 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.01.2023: WARUN_02