Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.11.2023 - DE000LB4LCZ5




03.11.23 00:24
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4LCZ5 Deep-Exp-Z 25.01.2030 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.11.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4LCZ5 Deep-Exp-Z 25.01.2030 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.11.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4LCZ5 LB4LCZ 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  31.10.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  31.10.23
  = Realtime
