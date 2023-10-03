Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.10.2023 - DE000LB4HFW3




03.10.23 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4HFW3 Deep-ExpZ plus 04.01.2030 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.10.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4HFW3 Deep-ExpZ plus 04.01.2030 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.10.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock meldet Lithium Ressource von 27,7 Mio. To. LCE
Lithium Aktientip mit 1,25 Billionen $ Metallwert - 3.947 mal höher als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4HFW3 LB4HFW 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  28.09.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  28.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%. Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...