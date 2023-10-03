Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.10.2023 - DE000HVB86H8
03.10.23 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB86H8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)CBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.10.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB86H8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)CBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.10.2023: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB86H8
|HVB86H
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|29.09.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|29.09.23
= Realtime
