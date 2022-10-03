Erweiterte Funktionen
4,00% Protect Pro Indexanleihe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.10.2022 - DE000KG6NKB6
02.10.22 21:33
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000KG6NKB6 EO-MTN 2022(25) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.10.2022: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000KG6NKB6 EO-MTN 2022(25) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.10.2022: WARBA_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.09./17:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG6NKB6
|KG6NKB
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.09.22
= Realtime
