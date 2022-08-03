Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf RWE. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.08.2022 - DE000VV5ERQ8
03.08.22 00:34
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VV5ERQ8 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)RWE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.08.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV5ERQ8 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)RWE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.08.2022: WARVO_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.08./16:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV5ERQ8
|VV5ERQ
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.08.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
