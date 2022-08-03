Erweiterte Funktionen



Protect Aktienanleihe auf RWE. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.08.2022 - DE000VV5ERQ8




03.08.22 00:34
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VV5ERQ8 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)RWE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.08.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV5ERQ8 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)RWE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.08.2022: WARVO_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 02.08./16:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VV5ERQ8 VV5ERQ 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  01.08.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  01.08.22
  = Realtime
