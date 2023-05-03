Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf ASML Holdin. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.05.2023 - DE000HVB7S48
02.05.23 23:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7S48 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)ASME WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.05.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7S48 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)ASME WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.05.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.05./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7S48
|HVB7S4
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.04.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.04.23
= Realtime
