Top Plus Zertifikat auf Comme. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.05.2023 - DE000HVB7Q73
02.05.23 23:57
Das Instrument DE000HVB7Q73 TOP PLUS ZERT. 04.05.26 CBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.05.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7Q73 TOP PLUS ZERT. 04.05.26 CBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.05.2023: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7Q73
|HVB7Q7
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|28.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|28.04.23
= Realtime
