Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.05.2023 - DE000HVB7PL3




02.05.23 23:57
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB7PL3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)PUM WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.05.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7PL3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)PUM WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.05.2023: WARUN_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7PL3 HVB7PL 101,00 € 101,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  28.04.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,00 € 0,00%  28.04.23
  = Realtime
