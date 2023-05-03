Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.05.2023 - DE000HVB7P25




02.05.23 23:57
Das Instrument DE000HVB7P25 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)SIE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.05.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7P25 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)SIE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.05.2023: WARUN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7P25 HVB7P2 101,25 € 101,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 € 0,00%  28.04.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 € 0,00%  28.04.23
  = Realtime
