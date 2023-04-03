Erweiterte Funktionen



02.04.23 21:32
Das Instrument DE000LB3P4K0 Deep-Exp-Z 23.06.2028 BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.04.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3P4K0 Deep-Exp-Z 23.06.2028 BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.04.2023: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3P4K0 LB3P4K 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  29.03.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  29.03.23
