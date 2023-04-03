Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf Infineon [Citig. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.04.2023 - DE000KG6NLH1
02.04.23 21:32
Das Instrument DE000KG6NLH1 EO-MTN 2023(24) Infineon Tech. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.04.2023: WARBA_02 The instrument DE000KG6NLH1 EO-MTN 2023(24) Infineon Tech. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.04.2023: WARBA_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.03./07:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG6NLH1
|KG6NLH
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.03.23
= Realtime
