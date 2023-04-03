Das Instrument DE000KG6NLH1 EO-MTN 2023(24) Infineon Tech. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.04.2023: WARBA_02 The instrument DE000KG6NLH1 EO-MTN 2023(24) Infineon Tech. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.04.2023: WARBA_02