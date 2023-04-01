Erweiterte Funktionen
Fix Kupon Express 04/2023 - . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.04.2023 - DE000CS8DST4
02.04.23 21:32
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DST4 EZ 100ESG Idx Ex.-Zt.23/2.4.27 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.04.2023: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DST4 EZ 100ESG Idx Ex.-Zt.23/2.4.27 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.04.2023: WARCS_01
