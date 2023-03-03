Erweiterte Funktionen
5-Year EUR Capped Participatio. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.03.2023 - JE00BLS2T529
03.03.23 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument JE00BLS2T529 EO-Index Linked MTN 2023(28) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.03.2023: WARGS_02 The instrument JE00BLS2T529 EO-Index Linked MTN 2023(28) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.03.2023: WARGS_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.03./23:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00BLS2T529
|GZ4V1S
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|24.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.