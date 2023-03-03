Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf All. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.03.2023 - DE000LB3MPB8




03.03.23 01:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3MPB8 Deep-Exp-Z 25.05.2029 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3MPB8 Deep-Exp-Z 25.05.2029 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.03.2023: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3MPB8 LB3MPB 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  28.02.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  08.02.23
