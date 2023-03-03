Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf All. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.03.2023 - DE000LB3MPB8
03.03.23 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3MPB8 Deep-Exp-Z 25.05.2029 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3MPB8 Deep-Exp-Z 25.05.2029 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.03.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3MPB8
|LB3MPB
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|28.02.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|08.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
