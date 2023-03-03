Erweiterte Funktionen
Autocallable Phoenix Certificate. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.03.2023 - DE000BC0K096
03.03.23 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BC0K096 PH.M.EXPR.Z02.03.28 NOT WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.03.2023: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000BC0K096 PH.M.EXPR.Z02.03.28 NOT WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.03.2023: WARBA_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.03./17:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BC0K096
|BC0K09
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|24.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.