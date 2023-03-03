Das Instrument DE000BC0K096 PH.M.EXPR.Z02.03.28 NOT WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.03.2023: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000BC0K096 PH.M.EXPR.Z02.03.28 NOT WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.03.2023: WARBA_01