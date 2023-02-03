Erweiterte Funktionen



6Y 3M Express Bonus Zertifika. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.02.2023 - DE000PD99K32




03.02.23 00:35
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000PD99K32 Exp.Bon.Z07.05.29 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.02.2023: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PD99K32 Exp.Bon.Z07.05.29 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.02.2023: WARBN_04

Aktuell
Neuer 275% Gold Aktientip 2023 überzeugt mit strategischen Übernahmen
Nach 4.460% mit Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und 9.901% mit Rio Tinto ($RIO)

Emergent Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 02.02./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99K32 PD99K3 1.010 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  27.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip mit Riesendeal in Indien - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...