7,3 % Express-Anleihe auf Por. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.02.2023 - DE000LB38DY4




03.02.23 00:35
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB38DY4 Express-Anleihe 23(24) PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.02.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB38DY4 Express-Anleihe 23(24) PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.02.2023: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB38DY4 LB38DY 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  31.01.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  31.01.23
  = Realtime
