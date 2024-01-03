Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Plus Zertifikat auf Div. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.01.2024 - DE000HVB88S1




03.01.24 00:55
Das Instrument DE000HVB88S1 HVB EXP.PL 03.01.28 DivDAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.01.2024: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB88S1 HVB EXP.PL 03.01.28 DivDAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.01.2024: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB88S1 HVB88S 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  29.12.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  29.12.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
