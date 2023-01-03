Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.01.2023 - DE000VU0UUZ1
03.01.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VU0UUZ1 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.01.2023: WARVO_01_ITM The instrument DE000VU0UUZ1 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.01.2023: WARVO_01_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.01./16:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU0UUZ1
|VU0UUZ
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.01.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.