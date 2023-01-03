Erweiterte Funktionen



Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.01.2023 - DE000VU0UUZ1




03.01.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VU0UUZ1 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.01.2023: WARVO_01_ITM The instrument DE000VU0UUZ1 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.01.2023: WARVO_01_ITM

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 02.01./16:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VU0UUZ1 VU0UUZ 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  02.01.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  02.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...