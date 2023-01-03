Das Instrument DE000PD99H45 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(23)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.01.2023: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PD99H45 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(23)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.01.2023: WARBN_03