1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.01.2023 - DE000PD99H45
03.01.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD99H45 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(23)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.01.2023: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PD99H45 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(23)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.01.2023: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.01./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99H45
|PD99H4
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.12.22
= Realtime
