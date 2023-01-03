Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Baye. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.01.2023 - DE000HVB7DM7
03.01.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7DM7 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.01.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7DM7 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.01.2023: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|01.01./21:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7DM7
|HVB7DM
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|-
|30.12.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|30.12.22
