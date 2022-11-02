Erweiterte Funktionen
95% Europe Garant ESG (EUR. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.11.2022 - AT0000A30798
02.11.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AT0000A30798 STX Glo.Div.Idx Zt. 22/2.11.28 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.11.2022: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A30798 STX Glo.Div.Idx Zt. 22/2.11.28 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.11.2022: WARCE_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.11./00:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT0000A30798
|RC07RH
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.10.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00
|0,00%
|06.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.