Das Instrument AT0000A30798 STX Glo.Div.Idx Zt. 22/2.11.28 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.11.2022: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A30798 STX Glo.Div.Idx Zt. 22/2.11.28 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.11.2022: WARCE_01