95% Europe Garant ESG (EUR. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.11.2022 - AT0000A30798




02.11.22 00:51
Das Instrument AT0000A30798 STX Glo.Div.Idx Zt. 22/2.11.28 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.11.2022: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A30798 STX Glo.Div.Idx Zt. 22/2.11.28 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.11.2022: WARCE_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.11./00:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT0000A30798 RC07RH 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  28.10.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 0,00%  06.10.22
  = Realtime
