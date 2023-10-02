Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe Protect Last Minu. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.10.2023 - DE000PD99QS7




01.10.23 21:36
Das Instrument DE000PD99QS7 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.10.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99QS7 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.10.2023: WARBN_06

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 29.09./07:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99QS7 PD99QS 100,00 € -   €
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  25.09.23
