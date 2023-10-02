Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect Last Minu. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.10.2023 - DE000PD99QS7
01.10.23 21:36
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD99QS7 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.10.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99QS7 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.10.2023: WARBN_06
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.09./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99QS7
|PD99QS
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.09.23
= Realtime
