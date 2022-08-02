Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Plus Zertifikat auf Deuts. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.08.2022 - DE000HVB6W50
02.08.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6W50 TOP PLUS ZERT. 04.08.25 DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.08.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB6W50 TOP PLUS ZERT. 04.08.25 DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.08.2022: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6W50
|HVB6W5
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|29.07.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|29.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.