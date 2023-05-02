Das Instrument DE000PF99873 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)PUM WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.05.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF99873 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)PUM WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.05.2023: WARBN_06