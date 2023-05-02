Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.05.2023 - DE000PF99873
01.05.23 21:35
Das Instrument DE000PF99873 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)PUM WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.05.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF99873 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)PUM WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.05.2023: WARBN_06
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.04./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99873
|PF9987
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.04.23
= Realtime
