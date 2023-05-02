Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Por. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.05.2023 - DE000LB3QY25




01.05.23 21:35
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3QY25 Deep-Exp-Z 28.07.2028 PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.05.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3QY25 Deep-Exp-Z 28.07.2028 PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.05.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
AR Hot Stock kündigt Deals mit S&P500-Firmen an
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3QY25 LB3QY2 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  26.04.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  26.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesiger Lithium-Ozean entdeckt - Massives Kaufsignal - Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 9.280% mit E3 Lithium ($ETL)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...