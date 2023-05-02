Das Instrument DE000LB3QXW9 Deep-Exp-Z 28.07.2028 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.05.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3QXW9 Deep-Exp-Z 28.07.2028 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.05.2023: WARLB_01