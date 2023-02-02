Erweiterte Funktionen
Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.02.2023 - DE000LB38L49
02.02.23 00:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB38L49 Deep-ExpZ Perf 27.04.2029 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.02.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB38L49 Deep-ExpZ Perf 27.04.2029 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.02.2023: WARLB_01
