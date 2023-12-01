Erweiterte Funktionen



01.12.23 00:48
Das Instrument DE000HVB8EA8 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)TSFA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.12.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8EA8 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)TSFA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.12.2023: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 30.11./23:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8EA8 HVB8EA 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  29.11.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  13.11.23
  = Realtime
