Aktienanleihe (Quanto) auf Pay. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.12.2023 - DE000HVB8E92
01.12.23 00:48
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8E92 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)2PP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.12.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8E92 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)2PP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.12.2023: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.11./23:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8E92
|HVB8E9
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|29.11.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|29.11.23
