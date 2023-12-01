Erweiterte Funktionen



5-Year EUR Capped Participatio. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.12.2023 - DE000GQ617T6




01.12.23 00:48
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000GQ617T6 C.PART.Z 01.12.28 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.12.2023: WARGS_03 The instrument DE000GQ617T6 C.PART.Z 01.12.28 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.12.2023: WARGS_03

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip erzielt technologischen Durchbruch - Kapazität steigt um Faktor 10
Neuer 215% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 29.11./23:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000GQ617T6 GQ617T 1.010 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  23.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Technologischer Durchbruch - Börsenstar steigt ein - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 236% Lithium Aktientip nach 13.124% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...