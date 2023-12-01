Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument DE000GQ617R0 C.PART.Z 01.12.28 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.12.2023: WARGS_01 The instrument DE000GQ617R0 C.PART.Z 01.12.28 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.12.2023: WARGS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.11./23:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000GQ617R0
|GQ617R
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.11.23
