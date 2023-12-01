Das Instrument DE000GQ617R0 C.PART.Z 01.12.28 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.12.2023: WARGS_01 The instrument DE000GQ617R0 C.PART.Z 01.12.28 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.12.2023: WARGS_01