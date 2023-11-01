Erweiterte Funktionen



Open End Index Zertifikat auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.11.2023 - DE000HVB9US4




01.11.23 00:19
Das Instrument DE000HVB9US4 Open End Index Zertifikat WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.11.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB9US4 Open End Index Zertifikat WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.11.2023: WARUN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,50 € 101,50 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB9US4 HVB9US 101,50 € 101,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,50 € 0,00%  27.10.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,50 € 0,00%  27.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
