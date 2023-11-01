Erweiterte Funktionen
01.11.23 00:19
Das Instrument DE000HVB9US4 Open End Index Zertifikat WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.11.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB9US4 Open End Index Zertifikat WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.11.2023: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,50 €
|101,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB9US4
|HVB9US
|101,50 €
|101,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,50 €
|0,00%
|27.10.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,50 €
|0,00%
|27.10.23
