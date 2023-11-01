Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe Protect auf Volks. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.11.2023 - DE000HVB89R1




01.11.23 00:19
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB89R1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.11.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB89R1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.11.2023: WARUN_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 30.10./23:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB89R1 HVB89R 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  30.10.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  30.10.23
  = Realtime
