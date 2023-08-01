Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.08.2023 - DE000LB4EN05
01.08.23 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4EN05 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.10.2029 MOH WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.08.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4EN05 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.10.2029 MOH WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.08.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4EN05
|LB4EN0
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|27.07.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|27.07.23
