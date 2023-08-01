Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.08.2023 - DE000LB4EMW6




01.08.23 00:00
Das Instrument DE000LB4EMW6 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.10.2029 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.08.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4EMW6 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.10.2029 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.08.2023: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4EMW6 LB4EMW 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  27.07.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  27.07.23
  = Realtime
